Agriculture Sector Functioning Smoothly During Lockdown Situation Says Farm Ministry

During the lockdown situation, the agriculture sector is functioning smoothly, noted a latest update of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Government of India has taken all necessary measures to ensure smooth sowing operation during pre-monsoon and monsoon period. All the necessary exemptions were allowed for agricultural activities during lockdown period. As per the Provisional Estimates of National Income 2019-20 released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on 31st August, 2020 the growth rate of real Gross Value Added (GVA) of Agriculture & Allied sectors is 3.4 % in the First Quarter (April-June), 2020-21.

Assistance under MGNREGA and PMGKAY is being provided to agricultural labourers etc. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme since inception and as on 15/09/2020 about 10.19 crore farmer families have been benefitted and an amount of Rs.94,1305 crore was released. During the period of lock down, an amount of around Rs. 410,86 crores (as on 15-09-2020) has been disbursed to various beneficiaries under the Scheme covering various instalments.

The Government had provided the facility of Kisan Credit Card to the farmers to invest in crops and animal husbandry and fisheries. Now the beneficiary farmers of PM-KISAN Scheme are also getting the facilities of Kisan Credit Card. There is no mortgage required to avail loan up to Rs1.60 lakh.

Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), total claims of Rs 5,326.7 crores were paid during lockdown period, PMFBY was made more efficient and farmer friendly and made voluntary for all farmers. Government of lndia will now bear 90% of premium subsidy liability for North Eastern States instead of 50% earlier. Further benefit of 2% interest subvention (lS) to Banks and 3% Prompt Repayment Incentive (PRI) to all farmers for all crop loans up to Rs. 3 lakhs given by banks was extended till 31/08/2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)