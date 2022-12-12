Ahluwalia Contracts (India) receives revision in credit ratings

From CARE

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) announced that CARE Ratings has improved Rating on the basis of operational and financial performance of the company for the financial year 2022 (Audited) and 1st Half (un-audited) for the FY-2022-23. The details are as hereunder:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 105 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable

Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 1395 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable / CARE A1+

