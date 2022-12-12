MTAR signs MoU with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre

For design and development of a Two Stage to Low Earth Orbit All Liquid Small Satellite Launch Vehicle

MTAR Technologies has signed an MoU with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for design and development of a Two Stage to Low Earth Orbit All Liquid Small Satellite Launch Vehicle powered by semi cryogenic technology with a payload capacity of 500 kg.

Both the parties have entered into framework MoU for various requirements including avionics, sub systems testing, facilitation of launch etc. and any other requirements that might emerge during the course of design, development and launch phase. The MoU shall remain in force for three years.

