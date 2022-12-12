Macrotech Developers announces closure of QIP issue

Offer price approved at Rs 1026 per equity share

The MPS Committee of the Board of Macrotech Developers approved the closure of the offer period for the qualified institutions placement of the equity shares today, 12 December 2022. The committee also approved the offer price of Rs 1026/- per equity share i.e. Rs. 3.25/- above the floor price of Rs 1022.75/- per equity share for the equity shares to be transferred to the eligible qualified institutional buyers in the offer.

