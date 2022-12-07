Ahluwalia Contracts (India) wins order worth Rs 55.39 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured an order for Construction of Shell & Core, Facade and MEPF Work for Phase-2A (Hostel-2) Plaksha University at Alpha, Sector 101, IT City Road, SAS Nagar, Punjab worth of Rs. 55.39 crore approx.

The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs.4017.63 crore till date.

