JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 84.50% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Airan consolidated net profit rises 36.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 26.40 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 36.22% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 26.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.4021.34 24 OPM %19.5113.54 -PBDT5.834.45 31 PBT4.513.14 44 NP3.462.54 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 11:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU