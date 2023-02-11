Airan consolidated net profit rises 36.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 26.40 croreNet profit of Airan rose 36.22% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 26.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.4021.34 24 OPM %19.5113.54 -PBDT5.834.45 31 PBT4.513.14 44 NP3.462.54 36
