Airan consolidated net profit rises 36.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Airan rose 36.22% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 26.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.4021.3419.5113.545.834.454.513.143.462.54

