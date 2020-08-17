JUST IN
Glenmark Pharma advances after strong Q1 performance
Business Standard

Airan standalone net profit declines 93.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.61% to Rs 10.28 crore

Net profit of Airan declined 93.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.61% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.2812.63 -19 OPM %7.7821.62 -PBDT1.022.87 -64 PBT0.131.95 -93 NP0.091.39 -94

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 09:29 IST

