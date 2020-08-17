Airan standalone net profit declines 93.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.61% to Rs 10.28 crore

Net profit of Airan declined 93.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.61% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.2812.637.7821.621.022.870.131.950.091.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)