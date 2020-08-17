Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Datiware Maritime Infra reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.300 0 OPM %10.000 -PBDT0.03-0.06 LP PBT0.01-0.06 LP NP0.01-0.06 LP
