Ajanta Soya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 187.58% to Rs 196.27 croreNet Loss of Ajanta Soya reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 187.58% to Rs 196.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 68.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales196.2768.25 188 OPM %0.76-0.42 -PBDT0.49-0.43 LP PBT0.11-0.50 LP NP-0.52-0.40 -30
