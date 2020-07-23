Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 40.87 croreNet profit of Alankit declined 45.66% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 40.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.21% to Rs 13.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.08% to Rs 156.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.8741.58 -2 156.12128.94 21 OPM %9.1010.15 -14.0014.08 - PBDT7.758.18 -5 27.7626.08 6 PBT6.416.89 -7 22.5121.60 4 NP3.075.65 -46 13.9613.99 0
