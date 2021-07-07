Electrotherm (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Kothari Products Ltd, Eros International Media Ltd, Archies Ltd and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2021.
Electrotherm (India) Ltd lost 6.93% to Rs 158.55 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21779 shares in the past one month.
Kothari Products Ltd crashed 5.90% to Rs 121.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 80163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20659 shares in the past one month.
Eros International Media Ltd tumbled 5.50% to Rs 27.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98359 shares in the past one month.
Archies Ltd pared 5.32% to Rs 21.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd plummeted 5.28% to Rs 37.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8141 shares in the past one month.
