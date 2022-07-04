Alembic Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, Linde India Ltd and Lux Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2022.

Alembic Ltd surged 13.36% to Rs 70.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 48544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20886 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd soared 6.98% to Rs 203.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28273 shares in the past one month.

IDFC First Bank Ltd spiked 5.87% to Rs 34.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd gained 5.44% to Rs 3410.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3587 shares in the past one month.

Lux Industries Ltd added 5.38% to Rs 1832. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3941 shares in the past one month.

