Alfred Herbert (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.95 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.950.19 400 OPM %73.68-168.42 -PBDT1.18-0.23 LP PBT1.14-0.28 LP NP0.93-0.96 LP
