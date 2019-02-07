Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 7.56% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 265.85 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 7.56% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 265.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 256.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales265.85256.62 4 OPM %12.3210.19 -PBDT25.8022.10 17 PBT16.1914.25 14 NP10.9510.18 8

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

