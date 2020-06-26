Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 86.74 croreNet Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 86.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales86.7491.91 -6 OPM %-16.515.53 -PBDT-16.1011.04 PL PBT-16.4710.67 PL NP-16.47-10.02 -64
