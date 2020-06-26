JUST IN
Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 86.74 crore

Net Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 86.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales86.7491.91 -6 OPM %-16.515.53 -PBDT-16.1011.04 PL PBT-16.4710.67 PL NP-16.47-10.02 -64

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 17:17 IST

