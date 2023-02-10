BEML consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 1036.97 croreNet profit of BEML declined 15.55% to Rs 66.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 1036.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1174.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1036.971174.50 -12 OPM %8.849.85 -PBDT82.2195.15 -14 PBT66.3078.51 -16 NP66.3078.51 -16
