BEML consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 1036.97 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 15.55% to Rs 66.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 1036.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1174.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1036.971174.508.849.8582.2195.1566.3078.5166.3078.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)