Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 43.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 346.60 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 43.26% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 346.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 318.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.346.60318.659.2614.3426.3640.0317.5531.2813.3523.53

