Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 43.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 346.60 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 43.26% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 346.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 318.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales346.60318.65 9 OPM %9.2614.34 -PBDT26.3640.03 -34 PBT17.5531.28 -44 NP13.3523.53 -43
