Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 166.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 32.56 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 166.18% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.32.5632.6915.149.333.631.642.560.711.810.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)