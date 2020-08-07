Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 166.18% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 32.56 croreNet profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 166.18% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.5632.69 0 OPM %15.149.33 -PBDT3.631.64 121 PBT2.560.71 261 NP1.810.68 166
