Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 166.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 32.56 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 166.18% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.5632.69 0 OPM %15.149.33 -PBDT3.631.64 121 PBT2.560.71 261 NP1.810.68 166

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 13:48 IST

