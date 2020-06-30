Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.78% to Rs 63.61 crore

Net loss of Alphageo (India) reported to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.78% to Rs 63.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 175.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 45.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.96% to Rs 267.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 405.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

63.61175.63267.52405.08-10.5626.587.1825.27-6.3847.1120.64104.47-13.3439.98-7.7172.45-10.4226.45-8.7745.41

