Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 17.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 17.58% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.34% to Rs 26.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 81.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

