Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 17.58% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.82% to Rs 15.97 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 17.58% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.82% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.34% to Rs 26.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 81.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.9718.53 -14 81.2780.82 1 OPM %75.1480.79 -65.5564.50 - PBDT8.527.84 9 35.8331.54 14 PBT7.247.44 -3 31.2729.74 5 NP4.645.63 -18 26.8623.91 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU