Emami consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.79% to Rs 481.34 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 0.87% to Rs 39.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.79% to Rs 481.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 648.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales481.34648.64 -26 OPM %25.3120.56 -PBDT123.85140.48 -12 PBT49.0656.81 -14 NP39.6039.26 1

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 13:48 IST

