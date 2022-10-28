C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 34.63% to Rs 76.31 croreNet profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 0.08% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.63% to Rs 76.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.3156.68 35 OPM %39.9246.07 -PBDT37.4439.02 -4 PBT35.5037.10 -4 NP25.4125.39 0
