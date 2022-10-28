C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.63% to Rs 76.31 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 0.08% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.63% to Rs 76.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.76.3156.6839.9246.0737.4439.0235.5037.1025.4125.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)