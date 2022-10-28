Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.47% to Rs 79.51 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast declined 3.56% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 79.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.79.5187.8316.8316.6116.8217.6013.1113.379.7510.11

