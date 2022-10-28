JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gokaldas Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.47% to Rs 79.51 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast declined 3.56% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 79.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales79.5187.83 -9 OPM %16.8316.61 -PBDT16.8217.60 -4 PBT13.1113.37 -2 NP9.7510.11 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU