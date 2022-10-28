Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 45.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.81% to Rs 646.26 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global declined 45.64% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 646.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 634.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.646.26634.797.7210.5349.6771.1931.1758.3022.9342.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)