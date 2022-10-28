Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 45.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.81% to Rs 646.26 croreNet profit of Vaibhav Global declined 45.64% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.81% to Rs 646.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 634.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales646.26634.79 2 OPM %7.7210.53 -PBDT49.6771.19 -30 PBT31.1758.30 -47 NP22.9342.18 -46
