Amal standalone net profit declines 64.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.54% to Rs 4.92 crore

Net profit of Amal declined 64.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.54% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.929.5634.3550.311.744.481.514.271.083.00

