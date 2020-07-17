JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty hover near day's high
Business Standard

Amal standalone net profit declines 64.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 48.54% to Rs 4.92 crore

Net profit of Amal declined 64.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.54% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.929.56 -49 OPM %34.3550.31 -PBDT1.744.48 -61 PBT1.514.27 -65 NP1.083.00 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 12:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU