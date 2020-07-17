Amal standalone net profit declines 64.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 48.54% to Rs 4.92 croreNet profit of Amal declined 64.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.54% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.929.56 -49 OPM %34.3550.31 -PBDT1.744.48 -61 PBT1.514.27 -65 NP1.083.00 -64
