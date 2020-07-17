HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 17842.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 31.43% to Rs 2931.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2230.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 17842.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16427.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17842.0016427.0026.6621.734927.003666.003862.002931.002931.002230.00

