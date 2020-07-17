HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.43% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.01% in the December 2019 quarter
HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.39% in the March 2020 quarter
HCL Foundation gives Rs 16.5 cr grant to 9 NGOs
Board of HCL Technologies appoints Roshni Nadar Malhotra as Chairperson
HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.50 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 17842.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies rose 31.43% to Rs 2931.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2230.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 17842.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16427.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17842.0016427.00 9 OPM %26.6621.73 -PBDT4927.003666.00 34 PBT3862.002931.00 32 NP2931.002230.00 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU