Amara Raja Batteries Ltd stays supported

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 776.4, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.32% in last one year as compared to a 51.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 776.4, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 18032.5. The Sensex is at 60437.87, up 0.63%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has risen around 8.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11079.35, up 3.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 780.85, up 2.29% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up 7.32% in last one year as compared to a 51.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 18.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)