Amaze Entertech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.04 croreAmaze Entertech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.10 -60 OPM %070.00 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.07 -100
