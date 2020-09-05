Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 77.62% to Rs 6.91 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 20.69% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.62% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.9130.871.881.620.340.470.250.400.230.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)