Amba Enterprises standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the June 2020 quarter

International Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 77.62% to Rs 6.91 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises declined 20.69% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.62% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.9130.87 -78 OPM %1.881.62 -PBDT0.340.47 -28 PBT0.250.40 -38 NP0.230.29 -21

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:24 IST

