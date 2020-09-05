BNK Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 5.55 croreNet profit of BNK Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.554.37 27 OPM %21.802.52 -PBDT1.210.23 426 PBT1.150.20 475 NP1.42-1.11 LP
