JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

BNK Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 5.55 crore

Net profit of BNK Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.554.37 27 OPM %21.802.52 -PBDT1.210.23 426 PBT1.150.20 475 NP1.42-1.11 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU