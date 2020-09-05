NLC India consolidated net profit rises 17.28% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 29.62% to Rs 2699.00 crore

Net profit of NLC India rose 17.28% to Rs 337.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 288.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.62% to Rs 2699.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2082.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2699.002082.21 30 OPM %35.6125.54 -PBDT1018.60633.66 61 PBT617.10369.86 67 NP337.91288.12 17

Sat, September 05 2020. 08:07 IST

