NLC India consolidated net profit rises 17.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.62% to Rs 2699.00 croreNet profit of NLC India rose 17.28% to Rs 337.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 288.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.62% to Rs 2699.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2082.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2699.002082.21 30 OPM %35.6125.54 -PBDT1018.60633.66 61 PBT617.10369.86 67 NP337.91288.12 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU