NLC India consolidated net profit rises 17.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of NLC India rose 17.28% to Rs 337.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 288.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.62% to Rs 2699.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2082.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2699.002082.2135.6125.541018.60633.66617.10369.86337.91288.12

