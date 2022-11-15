Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 30.84% to Rs 40.47 croreNet Loss of Kimia Biosciences reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 40.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.4730.93 31 OPM %1.66-1.16 -PBDT-0.30-0.94 68 PBT-1.12-1.70 34 NP-0.83-1.27 35
