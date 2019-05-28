Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 22.47 crore

Net profit of rose 4.55% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.14% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 88.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

22.4718.7388.8572.912.762.622.222.650.700.551.772.090.630.501.531.930.460.441.111.39

