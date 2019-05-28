Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 22.47 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises rose 4.55% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.14% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 88.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.4718.73 20 88.8572.91 22 OPM %2.762.62 -2.222.65 - PBDT0.700.55 27 1.772.09 -15 PBT0.630.50 26 1.531.93 -21 NP0.460.44 5 1.111.39 -20
