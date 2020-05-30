Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 2129.38 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 52.40% to Rs 213.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 2129.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2463.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.90% to Rs 759.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 499.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 8829.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7985.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

