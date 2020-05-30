Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.57% to Rs 2129.38 croreNet profit of Polycab India rose 52.40% to Rs 213.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 140.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 2129.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2463.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.90% to Rs 759.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 499.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 8829.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7985.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2129.382463.64 -14 8829.967985.55 11 OPM %13.849.88 -12.7711.90 - PBDT325.32241.28 35 1170.88897.51 30 PBT283.14206.97 37 1009.99756.06 34 NP213.94140.38 52 759.06499.70 52
