Indergiri Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.10 croreIndergiri Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.11 -9 0.410.45 -9 OPM %00 -4.888.89 - PBDT00 0 0.020.04 -50 PBT00 0 0.020.04 -50 NP00 0 0.010.03 -67
