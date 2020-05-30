Indergiri Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore

Indergiri Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.100.110.410.45004.888.89000.020.04000.020.04000.010.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)