Amber Enterprises India standalone net profit rises 3400.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 388.76 crore

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 3400.00% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 388.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 338.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales388.76338.40 15 OPM %5.687.11 -PBDT18.8911.43 65 PBT6.680.46 1352 NP3.850.11 3400

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:07 IST

