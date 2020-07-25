JUST IN
Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.82% to Rs 45.91 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.82% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 38.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.46% to Rs 299.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 401.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.91106.32 -57 299.22401.41 -25 OPM %58.7233.31 -61.4043.69 - PBDT-40.60-4.98 -715 19.5518.60 5 PBT-50.39-13.67 -269 -16.80-15.11 -11 NP-43.01-17.44 -147 -15.97-38.26 58

