Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit declines 0.77% in the March 2020 quarter
Persistent Systems consolidated net profit declines 4.13% in the December 2019 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Sreechem Resins standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 991.39 croreNet profit of Persistent Systems rose 9.14% to Rs 90.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 991.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 832.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales991.39832.11 19 OPM %14.7114.44 -PBDT165.61148.38 12 PBT122.04109.76 11 NP90.0182.47 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU