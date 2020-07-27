Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 991.39 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 9.14% to Rs 90.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 991.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 832.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.991.39832.1114.7114.44165.61148.38122.04109.7690.0182.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)