JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 991.39 crore

Net profit of Persistent Systems rose 9.14% to Rs 90.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 991.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 832.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales991.39832.11 19 OPM %14.7114.44 -PBDT165.61148.38 12 PBT122.04109.76 11 NP90.0182.47 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU