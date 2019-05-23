Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 19.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.60% to Rs 48.90 crore

Net profit of declined 19.30% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.60% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.98% to Rs 7.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 150.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

48.9055.95150.95158.2611.8811.8011.5012.434.315.0013.1215.243.644.3510.5212.652.553.167.328.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)