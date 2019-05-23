Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 19.30% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.60% to Rs 48.90 croreNet profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 19.30% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.60% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.98% to Rs 7.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 150.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 158.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales48.9055.95 -13 150.95158.26 -5 OPM %11.8811.80 -11.5012.43 - PBDT4.315.00 -14 13.1215.24 -14 PBT3.644.35 -16 10.5212.65 -17 NP2.553.16 -19 7.328.61 -15
