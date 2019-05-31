Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit declines 28.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.44% to Rs 34443.31 croreNet profit of Rajesh Exports declined 28.95% to Rs 262.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 369.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.44% to Rs 34443.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43841.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.10% to Rs 1292.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1265.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 175763.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 187685.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34443.3143841.88 -21 175763.12187685.46 -6 OPM %0.961.20 -1.021.00 - PBDT277.76405.36 -31 1420.131409.75 1 PBT259.53387.88 -33 1345.781341.76 0 NP262.41369.34 -29 1292.401265.86 2
