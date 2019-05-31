Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit declines 28.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.44% to Rs 34443.31 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports declined 28.95% to Rs 262.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 369.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.44% to Rs 34443.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43841.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.10% to Rs 1292.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1265.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 175763.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 187685.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

34443.3143841.88175763.12187685.460.961.201.021.00277.76405.361420.131409.75259.53387.881345.781341.76262.41369.341292.401265.86

