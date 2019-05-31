United Spirits standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 169.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter
National Oxygen reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Euro Asia Exports standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1985.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter
High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 2250.00 croreNet profit of United Spirits declined 40.19% to Rs 126.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 2250.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2173.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.25% to Rs 658.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 561.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 8980.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8170.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2250.002173.70 4 8980.608170.10 10 OPM %10.1812.61 -14.3412.50 - PBDT235.00336.00 -30 1162.60966.40 20 PBT194.90299.30 -35 1018.10831.30 22 NP126.20211.00 -40 658.60561.70 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU