United Spirits standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 2250.00 crore

Net profit of declined 40.19% to Rs 126.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 2250.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2173.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.25% to Rs 658.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 561.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 8980.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8170.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

