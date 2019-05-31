JUST IN
Business Standard

United Spirits standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 2250.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits declined 40.19% to Rs 126.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 211.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 2250.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2173.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.25% to Rs 658.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 561.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 8980.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8170.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2250.002173.70 4 8980.608170.10 10 OPM %10.1812.61 -14.3412.50 - PBDT235.00336.00 -30 1162.60966.40 20 PBT194.90299.30 -35 1018.10831.30 22 NP126.20211.00 -40 658.60561.70 17

