IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 784.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 46.87% to Rs 422.29 crore

Net profit of rose 784.68% to Rs 101.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.87% to Rs 422.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 287.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 754.51% to Rs 236.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.40% to Rs 1685.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 983.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

422.29287.521685.33983.3037.2111.2424.3112.16150.5120.42368.6061.51142.5212.73336.1531.30101.6511.49236.7027.70

