IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 784.68% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 46.87% to Rs 422.29 croreNet profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 784.68% to Rs 101.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.87% to Rs 422.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 287.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 754.51% to Rs 236.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 71.40% to Rs 1685.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 983.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales422.29287.52 47 1685.33983.30 71 OPM %37.2111.24 -24.3112.16 - PBDT150.5120.42 637 368.6061.51 499 PBT142.5212.73 1020 336.1531.30 974 NP101.6511.49 785 236.7027.70 755
