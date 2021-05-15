Amrit Corp provides business update due to partial lock-down

-
ALSO READ
Parag Milk gallops on expanding health & nutrition business
Hatsun Agro gains on starting commercial production at new Maharashtra plant
Board of Parag Milk Foods approves opening of FCCB issue
LT Foods inaugurates futuristic organic foods process plant at Rotterdam, the Netherlands
France's No.1 Milk Brand Lactel Now in India and Ready to Take the Dairy Market by Storm
-
Amrit Corp announced that in view of the widespread resurgence of Covid-19 virus resulting in a serious pandemic situation, the Government of Uttar Pradesh enforced a partial lock-down in the State which is continuing till 17 May 2021 unless extended further.
Consequent thereto, the Company has shut-down the Corporate Office at Noida and other establishments. The operations of Company's Dairy Milk Plant at Ghaziabad have been disrupted by the pandemic and the plant is operating at a low capacity due to slow off-take of its finished products by the company's customers.
The adverse impact on the operations of the Company due to second wave of Covid-19 is not immediately ascertainable. The Company, however, is monitoring the situation and shall take appropriate measures to mitigate the adverse impact.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU