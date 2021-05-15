Amrit Corp provides business update due to partial lock-down

Amrit Corp announced that in view of the widespread resurgence of Covid-19 virus resulting in a serious pandemic situation, the Government of Uttar Pradesh enforced a partial lock-down in the State which is continuing till 17 May 2021 unless extended further.

Consequent thereto, the Company has shut-down the Corporate Office at Noida and other establishments. The operations of Company's Dairy Milk Plant at Ghaziabad have been disrupted by the pandemic and the plant is operating at a low capacity due to slow off-take of its finished products by the company's customers.

The adverse impact on the operations of the Company due to second wave of Covid-19 is not immediately ascertainable. The Company, however, is monitoring the situation and shall take appropriate measures to mitigate the adverse impact.

