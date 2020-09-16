JUST IN
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait goes live with iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking Platform
Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.80% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.80% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.0841.00 -100 OPM %-13375.008.02 -PBDT-43.50-25.14 -73 PBT-55.43-37.08 -49 NP-55.43-36.94 -50

