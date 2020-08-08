Andhra Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.14% to Rs 121.01 croreNet loss of Andhra Paper reported to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 61.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.14% to Rs 121.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 368.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales121.01368.31 -67 OPM %-10.9230.41 -PBDT-11.09113.36 PL PBT-29.8594.28 PL NP-25.0861.01 PL
