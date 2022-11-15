ANG Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 79.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.13% to Rs 59.82 crore

Net profit of ANG Lifesciences India declined 79.52% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.13% to Rs 59.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.59.8289.4616.1322.196.5018.314.3917.112.6312.84

