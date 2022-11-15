ANG Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 79.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 33.13% to Rs 59.82 croreNet profit of ANG Lifesciences India declined 79.52% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.13% to Rs 59.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59.8289.46 -33 OPM %16.1322.19 -PBDT6.5018.31 -65 PBT4.3917.11 -74 NP2.6312.84 -80
