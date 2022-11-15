JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

ANG Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 79.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.13% to Rs 59.82 crore

Net profit of ANG Lifesciences India declined 79.52% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.13% to Rs 59.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59.8289.46 -33 OPM %16.1322.19 -PBDT6.5018.31 -65 PBT4.3917.11 -74 NP2.6312.84 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU