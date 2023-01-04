DMart standalone revenue jumps 25% YoY in Q3 FY23

-
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) on Tuesday announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 31 December 2022 stood at 306.
DMart has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 11,304.58 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022, up 24.71% from Rs 9,065.02 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
The revenue is higher than Rs 7,432.69 crore reported in quarter ended 31 December 2020 and Rs 6,751.94 crore posted in quarter ended 31 December 2019.
Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. The company offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories. As of 30 September 2022, the company had 302 operating stores with retail business area of 12.4 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.
DMart reported 64.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 686 crore on a 36.6% increase in total revenue to Rs 10,638 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts declined 1.66% to Rs 3,990.95 on the BSE.
