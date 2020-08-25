Anjani Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 92.20% to Rs 6.79 croreNet loss of Anjani Synthetics reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.20% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.7987.09 -92 OPM %26.514.62 -PBDT0.612.31 -74 PBT-0.271.10 PL NP-0.250.90 PL
