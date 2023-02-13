Antarctica reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore

Antarctica reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.160.24-31.2512.50-0.050.04-0.090.0100.01

