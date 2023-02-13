Antarctica reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.16 croreAntarctica reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.160.24 -33 OPM %-31.2512.50 -PBDT-0.050.04 PL PBT-0.090.01 PL NP00.01 -100
