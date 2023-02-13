RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 1720.00 croreNet loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 35.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 1720.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1680.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1720.001680.69 2 OPM %10.4514.22 -PBDT106.02208.99 -49 PBT27.12137.26 -80 NP-29.2535.54 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
